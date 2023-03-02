Dropout rate nearly doubles in J&K secondary schools in 2021-2022

Srinagar: The Ministry of Education has revealed that the dropout rate of students in J&K schools has nearly doubled at secondary level in 2021-22.

While the dropout rate of students in J&K has seen a sharp increase, there has been no major improvement in the dropout rate of students at the primary level as well.

As per the official document, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) Ministry of Education (MoE) has revealed that the drop out rate of students at secondary level in J&K schools jumped from 3.7 percent in 2020-21 to 6.0 in 2021-22 academic session.

The move has thrown up a major challenge for the government to control the dropout rate of students at the secondary level.