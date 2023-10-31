DSEK orders change in timing for Kashmir schools from today

Srinagar: Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tuesday ordered a change in timing for schools across Kashmir from Wednesday, November 1.

As per the order, the timing for schools falling within municipal limits of Srinagar district would remain from 10 am to 3 pm.

Also, the timing for schools falling outside the municipal limits of Srinagar, other districts, and areas of Kashmir province has been fixed as 10:30 am to 3:30 pm. As per the order, the new timing would come into effect from November 1, 2023.

“All the concerned institutions must strictly adhere to the given orders and instructions. Any deviation in this regard will be viewed very seriously,” the DSEK order reads.