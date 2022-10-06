DSEK proposes holding Term II exams of lower classes in March

Srinagar, Oct 6: The Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK), Tasaduq Hussain Mir on Thursday said the Term II examination of junior classes will be "most probably" held in March 2023.
Talking to media persons on the sidelines of a function at SKICC here, DSEK Tasaduq Hussain Mir said they have sent their proposal to the government and final decision will be taken within two days.
"If weather remains favourable then there will be no winter vacation till December last week and all elementary classes exams will be held in March. The final decision will be announced within two days," he said.
Notably, the School Education Department (SED) J&K earlier ordered for shifting to the March session of examination for class 10th to 12th students from the current academic session.