Edu deptt pulls up officials over misuse of powers

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has pulled up the officers of the department over misusing their official positions by taking policy decisions which are "beyond" their domain.
The development came to fore after the Joint Director north Kashmir at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) recently wrote to Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Singhpora to depute a teacher to his office for taking up non-teaching assignments.
Taking cognizance of the issue, the DSEK sought an explanation from the Joint director for seeking deputation of a teacher in his office, in violation of the government policy.
"This office is in receipt of a representation put-forth by Azmat Rashid Teacher, zone Singhpora Kalan district Baramulla with your directions to ZEO Singhpora to depute him as resource person in your office for three days in a week which is against the government policy," reads an official communication issued by DSEK.
Notably, the government has a clear cut policy that no teaching staff should be utilized for non-teaching assignments in offices and should be allowed to concentrate on their primary job of teaching in schools.
"As such you are directed not to issue such directions to your subordinate officers which are against the government policies as the Department of School Education Government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued clear cut instructions not to deploy or depute any teaching personnel for any non-teaching assignment," the letter reads.
The DSEK has further issued instructions to Chief Education Officer (CEO) Baramulla to advise ZEO concerned not to depute the teacher in question. The DSEK has instructed ZEO Singhpora Kallan Pattan, Baramulla to retain the teacher at his original place of posting.
Similarly, the complex head in education zone chandoosa of Baramulla district recently ordered for clubbing of Government Middle School (MS) Parra Mohalla with Government High School Shirpora without seeking any approval from the competent authorities.
As already reported by this newspaper, the SED issued has barred all the CEOs and ZEOs from clubbing any schools, noting that the authority for clubbing or merger of schools was the government.
As per the circular instructions issued in April 2022, the government said that some CEOs and ZEOs issue orders for clubbing and merger of schools on their own which is "sheer misuse of official authority and overstepping of jurisdictional authority by the delinquent officers."
However, the complex head Chandoosa Baramulla on May 5 of this year, ordered for clubbing of two schools in the zone.
According to teachers, MS parra Muhalla shirpora zone chandoosa has an enrollment of more than 100 students and is one of the well performing schools of the zone.
Surprisingly, the government has also approved a new school building for MS Para Muhalla at the project cost of Rs 1.38 crores.
"But if the school is clubbed then what will be the use of that building then," the teacher asked.
Taking note of the issue, the Chief Education Officer has sought an explanation from the officer for issuing orders for clubbing of two schools.
"As the issue came to my notice, I sought an explanation from the official for issuing such orders which are not in his domain," CEO Baramulla Balbir Singh told Greater Kashmir.
The CEO has advised the Complex head to submit a detailed report as per the contents of the application, received from the concerned Sarpanch demanding merger of two schools.
"The case of clubbing may be taken up with Director School Education Kashmir as the clubbing or de-clubbing of schools is not in the prerogative of CEO," the official communication reads.
The CEO has stated that the Union Ministry of Education has recently approved a new school building along with furniture worth Rs 1.38 crores for the school, as the existing building of the school was in dilapidated condition.