Edu deptt pulls up officials over misuse of powers

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has pulled up the officers of the department over misusing their official positions by taking policy decisions which are "beyond" their domain.

The development came to fore after the Joint Director north Kashmir at Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) recently wrote to Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Singhpora to depute a teacher to his office for taking up non-teaching assignments.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the DSEK sought an explanation from the Joint director for seeking deputation of a teacher in his office, in violation of the government policy.

"This office is in receipt of a representation put-forth by Azmat Rashid Teacher, zone Singhpora Kalan district Baramulla with your directions to ZEO Singhpora to depute him as resource person in your office for three days in a week which is against the government policy," reads an official communication issued by DSEK.