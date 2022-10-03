Edu Deptt to monitor academic progress in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal schools

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has decided to inspect and monitor the academic progress in the educational institutions in all the three districts of Central Kashmir.

The initiative has been taken by the department noting that the review of the facilities available in educational institutions was imperative to know the factual position at ground zero.

The circular instructions in this regard have been issued by the Joint Director Central Kashmir Mohammad Rouf Rehman.

As per the circular instructions, the inspections of the schools will be conducted to streamline the academic atmosphere and working conditions of all the educational institutions of District Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

"The review of the facilities available in these educational Institutions has become imperative to know the factual position at ground zero," the department circular reads. All the Chief Education Officers have been asked to activate their Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) of 25 zones including eight zones in Srinagar and 13 in Budgam and four zones of Ganderbal district.