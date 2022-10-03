Edu Deptt to monitor academic progress in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal schools

Srinagar: The School Education Department (SED) has decided to inspect and monitor the academic progress in the educational institutions in all the three districts of Central Kashmir.
The initiative has been taken by the department noting that the review of the facilities available in educational institutions was imperative to know the factual position at ground zero.
The circular instructions in this regard have been issued by the Joint Director Central Kashmir Mohammad Rouf Rehman.
As per the circular instructions, the inspections of the schools will be conducted to streamline the academic atmosphere and working conditions of all the educational institutions of District Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.
"The review of the facilities available in these educational Institutions has become imperative to know the factual position at ground zero," the department circular reads. All the Chief Education Officers have been asked to activate their Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) of 25 zones including eight zones in Srinagar and 13 in Budgam and four zones of Ganderbal district.
"The instructions should be passed to all the educational Institutions of their respective jurisdictions asking them to be fully geared up, equipped and prepared with the specific information with figures as on date," the circular reads.
During the inspection of the schools, the department will ascertain the administrative inspections of the institutions done so far besides the overall supervision of the institutions.
"The school should also provide the details about the completion of the syllabus as on date and provide details about facilities of toilets and drinking water available in the institution," the circular reads.
The department will also inspect the classroom arrangements in the schools and availability of teaching staff besides the facilities of the computer laboratory, Atal tinkering laboratory.
As per the circular instructions, the department will also inspect the health and hygiene of students and the school premises, Pollution, First Aid availability and Biometric attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff.
The availability of playground and other sports activities will be inspected as well," the document reads. Further, all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) have been advised to activate their ZEOs, HoDs of all educational institutions, staff, and "infuse blood and flesh into the framework of the education department."
The officers have been advised to make the department vibrant, prompt and effective and make the presence of Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) "felt in their respective areas of Jurisdiction with all corrective measures needed to be adopted to restore the pristine glory of the department."