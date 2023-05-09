Education Deptt asks students to avail free admission in private tuition centres

Jammu: The Education Department has invited entitled candidates to avail of free admission in private tuition centers for session 2023-24.

In terms of rule 4(e) of J&K Regulation of Private Tuition

Center Rules, 2010, the "private tuition/ coaching centers imparting coaching for various academic/competitive examinations mandatorily require to admit 10% of students who belong to destitute, orphan and below poverty line (BPL), Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY), Priority Household (PHH) candidates for Secondary, Higher Secondary level or other undergraduate competitive courses."