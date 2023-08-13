Education Deptt to hire 1500 teachers to tide over shortage in difficult areas

Srinagar: Amidst shortages of teachers, especially in remote areas, the Department of Education in Jammu and Kashmir has launched a short-term recruitment effort.

This initiative aims to swiftly address the gaps and provide essential teaching support to schools facing challenges in various subjects. In an effort to bolster the education for classes 9 to 12 in schools across J&K, the advertisement was floated earlier this week.

Online applications have been invited from post-graduate candidates who are domiciled in J&K.

The roles available are for "Cluster Resource Coordinators for Teaching Support", who would be stationed in various Government High and Higher Secondary Schools situated in different districts within the Kashmir division.

A notable facet of this hiring initiative, as emphasised by Principal Secretary to the Government for Education, Alok Kumar is that the recruitment would take place entirely on the basis of academic records.

The recruited teachers would be offered one-year contracts, providing aspiring educators with invaluable classroom experience.