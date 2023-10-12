Education Deptt’s CPWs demand implementation of MWA

Srinagar: Scores of Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) from the Education Department held a protest to press for their demands. The workers protested against the non-implementation of the Minimum Wages Act (MWA).

Scores of these workers from various districts of Kashmir assembled at the press colony here on Thursday, demanding the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act. The aggrieved said that they are getting peanuts as their wages, and they are unable to make ends meet.

Shah Fayaz, president, the J&K Employees Coordination Committee (JKECC), who was also present in the protest, said that they are here to urge the government to pay at least as per the Minimum Wages Act to these workers.

“JKECC is the amalgam of various employee organisations, including CPWs. We have been asking the government to implement a Minimum Wages Act as these workers are the backbone of the Education Department, but the same has not been implemented so far. The workers have worked in the worst turmoil, and still, they are being denied decent wages,” Shah said.

He said that they are protesting so that the government will ensure the Minimum Wages Act in the upcoming budget. They said hundreds of these works are unable to make ends meet, and this should change now.