‘Education for girl is educating full family’

Srinagar: An awareness campaign on Save Girl Child was organised on Tuesday by Chairman Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Kishtwar at Government Degree College (GDC) Kishtwar.

Principal District and Sessions Judge(PDSJ) Kishtwar, Manjit Manhas was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Jyoti Parihar, Principal GDC Kishtwar, was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

The Chairman Tehsil Legal services Committee, Mahmud Anwar Alnasir, who is also CJM Kishtwar, narrated the stories of vulnerability and exploitation to which adolescent and juvenile girls are prone.

In his address the PDSJ called upon the Girl Students to generate awareness right from their home, educate parents, siblings and when in later life, their future family.

While he underscored that education for girl means educating a full family, he said the youth of today is the future of the nation. “They all have a critical role to play in nation building.”