Education training programmes organised at Villagam

Srinagar: In a concerted effort to boost the quality of education and encourage active community involvement in the Educational Zone Villagam, the training programme for School Management Committees (SMCs) and School Development and Management Committees (SMDCs) were organised in three phases on 10th, 19th and 21st October at UPS Sunmullah, BMS Shaharkoot and BMS Villagam respectively.

The 3rd and final phase of the initiative, organised under the aegis of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, was hosted at BMS Villagam and represented a significant stride towards improving educational standards.

The programme commenced with a recital of Tilawat and Naat by students, establishing a spiritual ambience for the day. In his opening speech, Zonal Education Officer Mushtaq Ahmad Mir cordially welcomed all participants and underscored the Educational Zone Villagam’s dedication to raising academic standards and refining the work culture in schools.

Key speakers at the event stressed the significance of collaboration between SMC and SMDC members and school management.