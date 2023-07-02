EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITY, ACUTE MALNUTRITION AMONG CHILDREN | Research calls for targeted interventions

Srinagar: A recent study published in the Scientific Reports, Nature sheds light on the relationship between educational inequality among mothers and acute malnutrition among children under the age of five in J&K. The research calls for targeted interventions that prioritize reducing educational inequalities to address the nutritional challenges faced by children in the UT.
The study titled ‘Decomposing acute malnutrition by educational inequality of mother’s among under five children in Jammu and Kashmir’ conducted by Insha Tariq, Javaid Iqbal Khan, and Manzoor Ahmad Malik, highlights the need to prioritize efforts to reduce educational disparities as a crucial step towards alleviating the nutritional burden faced by children. It notes that health outcomes have improved in J&K over the years, however, progress in reducing acute malnutrition among children has not been commensurate. Stunting is a form of chronic malnutrition that results in impaired growth and development in children, typically characterized by low height-for-age measurements. It is a significant public health concern globally, affecting millions of children and leading to long-term physical and cognitive consequences.
The study highlights “27 percent of under-five children are still stunted. 19 percent of the children suffer wasting while as the proportion of underweight and obese are 21 and 5.2 percent respectively”. The study attributes various factors for the nutritional status of this age group, with socio-cultural and biological attributes of mothers considered significant determinants.
The study utilized data from the latest round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) to assess the levels of acute malnutrition (stunting) among children under five in J&K, taking into account the literacy status of mothers and other control variables. Bivariate and multivariable methods were employed to study the association and identify risk factors. Additionally, the ‘Oaxaca decomposition’ method was used to analyze the educational gap in factors associated with child stunting.
The research revealed a higher prevalence of stunting among children of uneducated mothers to the tune of 30 percent compared to those of educated mothers 26 percent. Children whose mothers were literate demonstrated a lower risk of stunting. The study finds that 30.38 percent of all children aged 3-5 years are stunted in J&K. It states that 37 percent male children belonging to illiterate mothers are stunted as compared to 28 percent children whose mothers possess any formal schooling.
The study emphasizes the disparities in acute malnutrition among children due to variations in maternal education. It underscores the need for policymakers to prioritize efforts in reducing educational inequalities to alleviate the nutritional burden faced by children. Investing in education and promoting literacy among mothers can play a crucial role in improving the overall health and well-being of children.
The study contributes to our understanding of the causal relationship between maternal education and child stunting, in the context of J&K. By identifying the significant impact of educational disparities on child malnutrition, the research calls for targeted interventions and policies that prioritize reducing educational inequalities to address the nutritional challenges faced by children in the UT.