EDUCATIONAL INEQUALITY, ACUTE MALNUTRITION AMONG CHILDREN | Research calls for targeted interventions

Srinagar: A recent study published in the Scientific Reports, Nature sheds light on the relationship between educational inequality among mothers and acute malnutrition among children under the age of five in J&K. The research calls for targeted interventions that prioritize reducing educational inequalities to address the nutritional challenges faced by children in the UT.

The study titled ‘Decomposing acute malnutrition by educational inequality of mother’s among under five children in Jammu and Kashmir’ conducted by Insha Tariq, Javaid Iqbal Khan, and Manzoor Ahmad Malik, highlights the need to prioritize efforts to reduce educational disparities as a crucial step towards alleviating the nutritional burden faced by children. It notes that health outcomes have improved in J&K over the years, however, progress in reducing acute malnutrition among children has not been commensurate. Stunting is a form of chronic malnutrition that results in impaired growth and development in children, typically characterized by low height-for-age measurements. It is a significant public health concern globally, affecting millions of children and leading to long-term physical and cognitive consequences.

The study highlights “27 percent of under-five children are still stunted. 19 percent of the children suffer wasting while as the proportion of underweight and obese are 21 and 5.2 percent respectively”. The study attributes various factors for the nutritional status of this age group, with socio-cultural and biological attributes of mothers considered significant determinants.