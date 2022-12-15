Egyptian Agritech company nominates SKUAST-K scientist as advisor

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir’s Dr Khursheed Ahmad Dar has been nominated as a scientific advisor by Egyptian-based El-Salhiya Agriculture Co and its European investment partner ‘Netherland Alyasin’ for the introduction and infrastructure development of sericulture in the desert country.

Dr Khursheed Ahmad Dar, an assistant professor of sericulture at SKUAST-K’s College of Temperate Sericulture, Mirgund, will be visiting Egypt at the end of February next year to provide technical guidance for the establishment of sericulture production infrastructure there.