Enrollment drive held at Govt Middle School Ramwari Gund

Kangan: An enrollment drive was kicked off at Government Middle School Ramwari, Gund of education zone Hariganiwan here.
On the occasion the teachers appealed to the people to get their wards enrolled in government run schools where good education is provided by qualified teachers.
The teachers during the drive visited door-to-door in several areas and apprised parents that their kids will be provided best facilities in the government schools.
In a circular issued, the authorities had instructed all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs), Zonal Education Officers (ZEOs) and schools heads to conduct enrollment drives in their jurisdiction this year to facilitate optimum enrollment in government schools.