Entrepreneurship awareness programme held at CUK

Ganderbal: In order to give exposure to the students about various domains of the entrepreneurship and business, Department of Commerce, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday organised an Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme (EAP) in the form of a field trip for its M.com 3rd semester students to Saag Eco Village at Watlar here.

Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar flagged off the trip in the presence of the Finance Officer, and Head Deptt of Commerce, Dr. Mehraj ud Din Shah, faculty members and students.

Addressing the students, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said the field visits give experiential learning to the students from the budding entrepreneurs who have been successful in establishing their business unit.

“Saag has been established by judiciously utilizing the natural resources and environs of the place and has become a tourist attraction,” Prof. Zargar said. He asked the students to remain inquisitive during their interaction with the promoters of the eco-village by asking questions about the challenges and difficulties faced by them while executing the project and the ways and means they used to overcome the same. He advised the HoD Commerce to undertake more such outreach programmes to give practical orientation to the students so that they gain knowledge about entrepreneurship activities.