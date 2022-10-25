Essay competition to pay tributes to Police martyrs organised in Handwara

Srinagar: As a mark of honour and part of commemorating the sacrifices of Police martyrs, Police in Handwara organised an "Essay writing competition" at DPL Handwara in which 40 Students of various local schools participated.

On the occasion, ASP Handwara Shri Irshad Hussain-JKPS, DySP DAR Handwara and teachers of various schools were present. The essays were on the topics of "Education is the gateway of Human development", "Menace of Drug Abuse", and "Women empowerment".

At the conclusion of the event, rich tributes were paid to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the peace and prosperity of the nation. Police thanked the participants for their active participation in the event to honour the Police Martyrs. Cash prizes were awarded to the first three position holders, besides all the participants were felicitated with certificates and stationary items.