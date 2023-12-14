Essay, quiz competition for students being organised

Srinagar, Dec 14: All India essay and quiz competition is being organised by Central IHM Srinagar under the National Council for Hotel Management & Ministry of Tourism, GOI for the students of class 11th and 12th JK (UT).

The topic for essay writing competition is “Hospitality Education in India & role of IHMs under NCHM and CT in career building in the field of Hospitality Management”. The essay has to be written between 700 to 800 words in Hindi or English language and to be uploaded by or before January 8 , 2024 in PDF format on https://nchmnoida.com.

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively with a golden plaque. Besides this, other shortlisted essays at the zonal level and forwarded to the National Council will be given Rs. 10k each and a certificate of merit by NCHM&CT.

The school level quiz competition will be on “India Tourism, Hospitality, Heritage and Culture”. It is a group event and two students will make a group. The 1st phase of the quiz will be conducted at IHM Srinagar, 2nd phase at New Delhi and final phase at NCHM&CT Noida.

The 1st 2nd and3rd prize for the team is Rs one lakh, Rs 50,000, Rs 20,000 respectively along with individual Golden plaque. In addition consolation prize of Rs 10 k to each final participating teams with individual certificate of merit will be given by NCHM&CT. The students can register for quiz competition by or before December 20 on https://forms.gle/CxYrR6YmqqV5MuoY7

“For more details the student can visit the Institute website www.ihmsrinagar.edu.in or www.nchm.gov.in / can contact on 7006081027,” an official statement added.