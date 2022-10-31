Essay writing, debate competition held in school near LoC

Rajouri: Kalakote based Rashtriya Rifles Battaliion of Indian Army on Monday conducted an essay writing and debate competition for the students of a government school located on the Line of Control in Bhawani area of Nowshera sector.

The event was organised in Government School Kaneti located close to the Line of Control and was part of efforts to observe unity day.

In this essay writing competition, students of different classes studying in the school participated and wrote essays on themes that included national integration, national unity, patriotism, brotherhood.