ETK student achieves first place nationally in Dettol Hygiene Olympiad

Srinagar: Educational Trust Kashmir felt delighted as one of its students namely Fozia Zehra of class 7 th IPS Ichgam has qualified the competitive test conducted at National Level by Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2023-2024.

She stood first in this test. “ We feel honoured for her selection for this prestigious award to be presented by the dignified personalities of the country. The Student has already left for Mumbai to receive the prestigious award on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 nd of October,” a statement said.