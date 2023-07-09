‘Every school in UT shall have assured minimum facilities by March 2024’

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Education Department, Alok Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the progress of the SAMAGRA SHIKSHA scheme across Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting detailed deliberations and discussions was held on assured minimum facilities to be provided in government schools including electricity, solar panels, drinking water, toilets and ramps. The Principal Secretary passed on strict directions that every school in the UT shall have assured minimum facilities by March 2024.

Principal Secretary, while reviewing the components, of Samagra Shiksha, interacted with all CEOs on various issues, including provisions for providing quality education of students, ways to further increase learning outcomes of students and bridging the social-gender gaps in schools. He asked them to ensure equity and inclusion at all levels of school education with focus on Children with special needs.