‘Every school in UT shall have assured minimum facilities by March 2024’

Srinagar: Principal Secretary, Education Department, Alok Kumar today chaired a meeting to review the progress of the SAMAGRA SHIKSHA scheme across Jammu and Kashmir.
During the meeting detailed deliberations and discussions was held on assured minimum facilities to be provided in government schools including electricity, solar panels, drinking water, toilets and ramps. The Principal Secretary passed on strict directions that every school in the UT shall have assured minimum facilities by March 2024.
Principal Secretary, while reviewing the components, of Samagra Shiksha, interacted with all CEOs on various issues, including provisions for providing quality education of students, ways to further increase learning outcomes of students and bridging the social-gender gaps in schools. He asked them to ensure equity and inclusion at all levels of school education with focus on Children with special needs.
Stressing on bringing drop out ratio to minimal level, the Principal Secretary said that increase in drop out ratio beyond an acceptable level in a given school shall be responsibility of concerned teachers. He asked them for reducing the dropout rate to a minimal value among all grades,
During the meeting, Alok Kumar asked all the Chief Educations Officers, to monitor each and every activity of Samagra Shiksha in their respective jurisdictions and ensure the 100% retention rate, especially among girls is achieved so that the dream of Viksit Bharat may come true.
“From the vision of Swacch Bharat to the vision of “Viksit Bharat” –that of seeing India as a truly developed nation by its 100th anniversary of Independence in 2047, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has set a progressive and positive agenda for India which can be achieved by educating our young minds”, he said.
He also called upon the officers that 100% Literacy rate needs to be ensured for which School Education Department has to make the National Initiative Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy successful.