Exhibition on contribution of Muslim women in science held at RP School Nagbal

Srinagar: A science exhibition titled "Hayat al Sindhi Science Exposition" was organised by RP School, Nagbal.

The theme of the exhibition was " Contribution of Muslim Women in Science" to boost the morale and interest of female students in science across the valley.

The chief guest of the event was Shayambir Singh, DC Ganderbal. The other guests of honour were Z.E.O Ganderbal, Abdul Rehman Mir, Dr Shafa Abeeda ,Medical Superintendent SKIMS Medical college, Bemina and Farooq Ganderbali, President , Voice for Peace and Justice.

Students showcased around 50 models based on original innovative ideas. More than 100 students participated in the exhibition.

"The students have outsmarted their age. When I was in school I wasn't even half of what they are," said Shayambir, DC Ganderbal.

Talking about the benefits of the exposition, Muzzafar Ahmad, Principal RP School, Nagbal said, "Science exhibition is a showcase of the abilities and creative thinking of students. It provides a platform for the students to use their scientific knowledge and put it to practice."