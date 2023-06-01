Experts pitch for 'Centre of Excellence in Natural Hazard Mitigation' at KU

Srinagar: Renowned experts and academics Thursday raised a strong pitch for establishing a 'Centre of Excellence in Natural Hazard Mitigation' at the University of Kashmir (KU) in view of its vast importance for Jammu and Kashmir, which is vulnerable to natural disasters.

A statement of KU issued here said that in the wake of successful culmination of a three-day national symposium on ‘Earthquake, Landslide and Glacial Hazards’, which was attended by globally-acclaimed scientists at KU recently, eminent experts and academics held detailed deliberations during a special meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Nilofer Khan.

The statement said that the meeting endorsed the idea to have a ‘Centre of Excellence in Natural Hazard Mitigation’ established at KU with the VC assuring full support from the varsity including necessary interventions at different levels to realise the goal.

It said that Padma Shri Prof Harsh K Gupta, Prof B K Rastogi, Prof O P Mishra, Prof M Sultan Bhat, Registrar Nisar Ahmad Mir, and Head, Department of Geography and Disaster Management Prof Pervez Ahmed attended the meeting.