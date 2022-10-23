Explained: The J&K Public Universities Bill

The Controller of Examinations shall be responsible for the due custody of all records pertaining to the conduct of examinations. He shall be the ex-officio Secretary of the Examinations Committee of the University and shall be bound to place before such Committee all such information as may be necessary for the transaction of its business.

The Act says the Governing Council, top decision making body of the Universities, shall consist of the following persons, namely, the Chancellor; Chief Secretary, Government of Jammu and Kashmir; the Vice-Chancellor; Administrative Secretary of the Department of the Government entrusted with the subject of Higher Education; Administrative Secretary of the Department of the Government entrusted with the subject of Finance; two Deans of the University, to be nominated by the Vice-Chancellor on rotation for three years from the date of nomination; three teachers to be nominated by the Vice-Chancellor from amongst the teaching faculty of the University, one each representing the Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor, based on seniority and rotation in the respective cadres; two persons nominated by the Chancellor, out of a panel submitted by the Higher Education Department who are eminent academicians or persons of scholarly pursuit, National or International experts, or eminent personalities belonging to the fields of art, culture, languages, science, and technology including Educational Technology (EdTech) or professionals from the Industry or the Civil Service. In the case of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the panel shall be submitted by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, and in the case of Islamic University of Science and Technology and Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University the Higher Education Department shall consult the Department of the Government entrusted with the subject of Auqaf before furnishing the panel to the Chancellor.

The Finance and Audit Committee shall be responsible for financial matters and such other matters as may be entrusted to it by the Governing Council and the Administrative Secretary of the Department of the Government entrusted with the subject of Finance shall be the Chairperson of the Committee. The Vice-Chancellor of the University shall be the co-chairperson of the Committee. The Management Council, second big decision making body of the Universities, shall consist of the following members, namely: the Vice-Chancellor, as the Chairperson of the Management Council; the Administrative Secretary of the Department of the Government entrusted with the subject of Higher Education; the Administrative Secretary of the Department of the Government entrusted with the subject of Finance or his nominee; three eminent experts from the field of education, culture, science, technology, industry, agriculture, commerce, banking, finance, and other allied fields to be nominated by the Chancellor; two Deans to be nominated by the Vice-Chancellor, by rotation; one head or Director, nominated by the Vice-Chancellor from amongst the heads or Directors of University Departments or University institutions for a tenure of one year, by rotation: Provided that, in rotating the Deans, heads, or Directors amongst Departments or University institutions, the earlier Departments or University institutions, which were given an opportunity of representation shall be ignored.

The Act says The Academic Council of a University shall consist of the following persons: the Vice-Chancellor as Chairperson; the Deans of the Faculties of the University concerned; the Head of the Department of the University concerned having the status of Professors or Associate Professor.

In the case of an affiliating or Cluster University, three Principals from the constituent and affiliated colleges of the University concerned by rotation, nominated by the Vice-Chancellor; three Professors of repute and outstanding academic standing from Universities/Institutions other than those established under this Act, nominated by the Vice-Chancellor; three experts who are nominated by the Chancellor including experts who possess special knowledge of subjects which may not otherwise be adequately represented on the Academic Council.

All universities established and regulated under the Act shall refer all Open and Direct posts of officer cadre and all teachers and equivalent positions in their universities to the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for an all India advertisement and screening. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission shall conduct a screening process in the following manner for all applicants/candidates except those applying for the posts of Professor and equivalent positions.

No appointment at any level in the University shall be affected unless it has been transparently advertised and reasonable and adequate opportunity given to all Indian citizens irrespective of caste, creed, region, or religion to participate, subject to eligibility criterion and any short listing processes, to participate in the selection process. The new Act says that it shall be the duty of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission to hold and conduct an Eligibility test at the Jammu and Kashmir level in such subject or subjects as may be prescribed.