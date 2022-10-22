Extension in admission cut-off date in technical courses sought

Srinagar: Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions, All India (FSFTI) urged University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, to extend the cut -off date of admission for technical courses in all approved colleges to 30 November.
Dr Anshu Kataria, President, FSFTI; President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) & Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh said that CUET was delayed for 3-4 weeks owing to technical glitches in several examination centres and its delayed results have affected the admission severely.
Also delay in the CBSE exam and result declaration for more than 2 weeks have also delayed the admission process in the entire country.
Amit Sharma, Senior Vice President, PUCA added that for new colleges under Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), the approval process is still going on. “It is expected that more seats will be allotted to PCI approved colleges. There are many universities and colleges where admission counseling is in process.”
It is to be mentioned that as per notification dated 21/9/2022 vide letter no. TED1222/C.R.06/CAP/FE/-Admission Notice/2022/1535, Maharashtra Government has already extended the cut off dates to 17 November.
As per notification, the last date for getting admission into various technical courses of all AICTE approved educational institutions for the academic Session 2022-23 is 30 October.