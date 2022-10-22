Extension in admission cut-off date in technical courses sought

Srinagar: Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions, All India (FSFTI) urged University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi, to extend the cut -off date of admission for technical courses in all approved colleges to 30 November.

Dr Anshu Kataria, President, FSFTI; President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) & Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh said that CUET was delayed for 3-4 weeks owing to technical glitches in several examination centres and its delayed results have affected the admission severely.

Also delay in the CBSE exam and result declaration for more than 2 weeks have also delayed the admission process in the entire country.