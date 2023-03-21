FDP on thermal characterisation and advanced measurement techniques begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The two-week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Thermal Characterization and Advanced Measurement Techniques began at the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.

The workshop is being organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and is sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Training and Learning Academy, New Delhi.

Head MED Prof. Adnan Qayoum is the Chairman and Coordinator of the program and Dr. Sheikh Shahid Saleem is the Co-Coordinator of the FDP. Dr. Mohammad Mohsin Khan and Dr. Ovais Gulzar (IUST Awantipora) are the Convener(s) of the event.

The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal who was Chief Guest. Dean (R&C) Prof. M.F. Wani, Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, and Prof. (HAG) G.A. Harmain were 'Guest of Honor' on the occasion. The event was attended by all HODs and Deans of NIT Srinagar.