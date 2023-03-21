FDP on thermal characterisation and advanced measurement techniques begins at NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The two-week-long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on Thermal Characterization and Advanced Measurement Techniques began at the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar.
The workshop is being organized by the Department of Mechanical Engineering and is sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Training and Learning Academy, New Delhi.
Head MED Prof. Adnan Qayoum is the Chairman and Coordinator of the program and Dr. Sheikh Shahid Saleem is the Co-Coordinator of the FDP. Dr. Mohammad Mohsin Khan and Dr. Ovais Gulzar (IUST Awantipora) are the Convener(s) of the event.
The inaugural ceremony was presided over by Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. Rakesh Sehgal who was Chief Guest. Dean (R&C) Prof. M.F. Wani, Institute's Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari, and Prof. (HAG) G.A. Harmain were 'Guest of Honor' on the occasion. The event was attended by all HODs and Deans of NIT Srinagar.
In his presidential address, Director NIT Srinagar Prof. Sehgal appreciated the Mechanical Engineering Department for organizing the workshop on the relevant theme and stated that such FDPs are need of the hour.
"Such relevant FDPs have multiple benefits and are important for achieving the long-term goals of New Education Policy 2020. I hope that this program will prove beneficial for participants in multiple ways so that they were able to share their knowledge and experience," he said.
Prof. Sehgal said over the past several years, NIT Srinagar has developed State-of-the-art facilities for research and will continue to expand its activities.
Institute's Registrar, Prof. Bukhari said FDPs are a crucial aspect of academic growth, ensuring the teachers have the latest knowledge and techniques to impart to our students.
"This program, in particular, is designed to help the participants learn and implement advanced methods of research, analysis, and measurements of thermal science," he said.
Prof. Bukhari said NIT Srinagar is grateful to AICTE for sponsoring this program. We take pride in hosting this event and are committed to providing top-quality training for the participating faculty members, he said.
"The opportunity to learn and network with professionals from different regions is something we should all cherish. With enthusiastic participation, we can create an inclusive and collaborative learning environment that benefits each one of us," Prof. Bukhari said.
The event comprised of an industrial visit to the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) bottling plant in Pampore, along with expert lectures delivered by professors from prestigious institutes of the country.
Prof. Adnan said the FDP has been aimed at providing a platform for the participants to become familiar and acquainted with thermal characterization and advanced measurement techniques used in the research and industry.
"The program aims to provide faculty members with a deeper understanding of their subjects and practical experience in their fields, which they can then impart to their students. Overall, the FDP has been a success, providing faculty members with valuable insights and experiences that they can bring back to their classrooms," he said.
Prof. Adnan said on Monday, a group of faculty members from NIT Srinagar visited the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Bottling Plant in Pampore and participants found it to be highly informative and beneficial.
The visit was coordinated by Head MED, Prof. Adnan Qayoum, and Dr. Sheikh Shahid Saleem. During the visit, the participants of the FDP were given a comprehensive tour of the entire plant to gain practical experience and exposure to the industrial environment.
Faculty members Dr. Mohsin Khan and Dr. H. S. Pali accompanied the group, sharing their insights into the industry and contributing to the learning experience of the participants. The event was a huge success comprising faculty from nearby Institutes, students, research scholars, and post and undergraduate students.
The event received positive feedback from the participants, who expressed their gratitude towards the Mechanical Department of NIT Srinagar for organizing such a valuable program.
Resources from prestigious institutes such as the IIT Roorkee, IIT Guwahati, SVNIT Surat, NIT Jalandhar, and MANIT Bhopal. The lectures covered a wide range of topics related to thermal characterization and advanced measurement techniques, providing the participants with a holistic view of the subject.