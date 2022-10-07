Fee fixation committee approves 14 percent hike in transport fee for Pvt schools in J&K

The committe has said that the information provided by various stakeholders shows a "huge yawning gap between the transport fee charged in urban, rural and village areas", news agency KNO reported.

“It has been brought to the notice of the FFRC that a school in rural area is charging Rs.600 per month for distance of 0- 4 kms, while another school is charging Rs 600 for 0 - 8 kms and yet another school is charging Rs.700/- for 0- 7 kms,” reads the orders of committee.

The committee however said, some schools in urban areas are charging transport or bus fee up to Rs 2,000 per month and in few cases above Rs.2,000.

“There is difference in the salary component of Drivers and Helpers of the schools located in urban and rural areas,” it reads.