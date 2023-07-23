Female teachers demand ‘feasible posting’

Shopian: Scores of female teachers who were transferred to outlying villages or ‘difficult-to-reach’ areas have appealed to the authorities in education department to post them at feasible locations.
The Chief Education Officer, Shopian on July 4 issued the transfer order of 135 teachers and of them, there are over 53 female teachers.
Many of these teachers said that they were moved to far-off villages.
A female teacher, who declined to be quoted by her name, told Greater Kashmir that some of the teachers were even transferred to the schools located at ‘difficult-to-reach’ places of the district.
“I have been transferred to a far-off village of the district. Being a woman, I am afraid, I will not be able to show up on time”, said a female teacher.
Echoing well-nigh the same views, a group of transferred female teachers said that in absence of adequate transport facilities in the district, it would be rather difficult for them to attend their duties smoothly.
“The authorities should have considered the gender aspect while issuing the transfer order,” they said.
The teachers appealed to the authorities to reconsider the transfer order. A senior official at the Department of Education told Greater Kashmir that the teachers were transferred in line with the government’s transfer policy. “ There is no bias in the transfer order”, he added.