Female teachers demand ‘feasible posting’

Shopian: Scores of female teachers who were transferred to outlying villages or ‘difficult-to-reach’ areas have appealed to the authorities in education department to post them at feasible locations.

The Chief Education Officer, Shopian on July 4 issued the transfer order of 135 teachers and of them, there are over 53 female teachers.

Many of these teachers said that they were moved to far-off villages.

A female teacher, who declined to be quoted by her name, told Greater Kashmir that some of the teachers were even transferred to the schools located at ‘difficult-to-reach’ places of the district.

“I have been transferred to a far-off village of the district. Being a woman, I am afraid, I will not be able to show up on time”, said a female teacher.