FFRC bars schools from charging Nov 2021-Feb 2022 annual fee

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) of the private schools has barred the educational institutions from charging the annual fee for four months.

The move comes after a leading private school in Srinagar issued a fee circular to the parents and sought payment of the annual fee from November 2021 to February 2022.

“The current academic session has been extended to March 2023. The months from November onwards have been added to the ERP System for your child. You are required to pay the fees for the rest of the months accordingly,” reads a circular issued by Principal Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School, Srinagar.