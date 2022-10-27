FFRC bars schools from charging Nov 2021-Feb 2022 annual fee

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) of the private schools has barred the educational institutions from charging the annual fee for four months.
The move comes after a leading private school in Srinagar issued a fee circular to the parents and sought payment of the annual fee from November 2021 to February 2022.
“The current academic session has been extended to March 2023. The months from November onwards have been added to the ERP System for your child. You are required to pay the fees for the rest of the months accordingly,” reads a circular issued by Principal Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson School, Srinagar.
The circular reads that the pending annual fees of four months which were not charged from November 2021 to February 2022 (due to online classes), would reflect in the fees for November 2022 “now that the academic year has been extended”.
The school has claimed that the circular was issued following the government guidelines of charging annual fees on a pro-rata basis once the school reopens.
“Kindly clear the dues accordingly,” the circular reads.
Aghast with the fee circular issued by the school, the parents approached the FFRC and sought action against the school authorities.
The Chairman FFRC Justice (Retd) Muzaffar Hussain Attar in his order barred the school from charging the annual fees from the students for November 2021 to February 2022.
“The school managements are restrained from charging and collecting an annual fee from students from November 2021 to February 2022 till further orders,” the FFRC order reads.
The committee has also summoned the principal to report to the office of FFRC Srinagar on November 1 at 11:30 am.