FFRC retrains private schools from charging 4-month annual fees from students

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) has barred all the private educational institutions from charging any annual fee or other amount from November 2022 to March 2023.

The move comes after the private schools demanded annual fees from parents for November 2022 to March 2023 months citing “extension” in the current academic session.

The schools were giving a perception to the parents that the change in academic session from November to March resulted in extension of the session.

Also, one of the private schools had demanded Rs 300 as “heating charges” from the parents citing that the class work will continue till December.

“In view of the new education policy, the academic calendar has been extended to March instead of Oct-Nov and the classwork will have to continue for the November and December months,” reads a circular issued by Oak hill Institute of Education.