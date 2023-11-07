Focus on socio-economic empowerment of people: LG to SMVDU

Jammu, Nov 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday urged the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) to focus on the educational and socio-economic empowerment of the people.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 34th Executive Council Meeting of the SMVDU at Raj Bhawan, the LG said, “The university should undertake activities focusing on educational and socio-economic empowerment of the people, especially the youth living in nearby villages.”

The Executive Council headed by the LG deliberated various important issues about the promotion of innovation, entrepreneurship, start-ups and skill development of the students, increasing enrolment and enhancing the employability of the academic and training programs.

Sinha directed the university administration to organising social campaigns on sanitation, Nasha Mukt Abhiyaan, TB Mukt J&K, and Aanganwadi Centres.

Vice Chancellor (VC) SMVDU, Prof Pragati Kumar presented various agenda items before the council for approval and ratification.

The meeting was also attended by VC Jammu University Prof Umesh Rai; VC University of Kashmir (KU), Prof Nilofer Khan; VC and Chairman Board of Management of Ahmedabad University, Prof Pankaj Chandra; Director Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology, Amethi, Prof A S K Sinha; Director IIT Jammu, Prof Manoj Singh Gaur; Principal Secretary to LG, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari; CEO SMVDSB, Anshul Garg; and Registrar SMVDU, Ajay Kumar Sharma.