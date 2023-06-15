Frame curriculum, courses in accordance with NEP-2020: CUK VC to faculty members

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, asked the faculties of teaching departments of the varsity to frame the curriculum and courses under NEP-2020 that address the aspirations of the student community.
“CUK has to offer unique and distinctive courses to the students based on their learning ability. The university intends to enable the students to design their own courses under exit options and customize their learning experience based on their aptitude, interests, and career aspirations,” Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said while chairing the marathon NEP implementation committee meetings with the faculty members of the teaching departments, conducted on three consecutive days at the varsity.
“The CUK model curriculum shall encompass 40 to 50 per cent international dimension, 40 to 50 per cent national parity and 10 to 20 percent regional or local significance with university uniqueness which will also prepare students for the future.” He also discussed other academic issues and pedagogical strategies to be adopted for curriculum transition with all the participants.
During the meetings, Deans of Schools, Heads and Coordinators of the departments gave a detailed presentation about the revision of curriculum and credit framework in the light of recommendations made in the NEP-2020 and discussed the credit framework for both the Undergraduate and Post-Graduate programmes threadbare.
CUK VC further directed all the teachers to follow the LOCF document released by the UGC and advised the faculty to develop such a unique curriculum for university that should prepare students for the global market besides addressing the manpower needs of the country and region.
He said the curriculum shall focus on knowledge acquisition, generation and dissemination, skill development and competency-based personality. He said that CUK plans to open a unique School of Honours and Skill Development in due course of time. He suggested to the faculty that they should design the pedagogy in accordance with the needs of diverse learners. CUK VC gave a model assessment pattern in accordance with the examination reforms that the university should follow in letter and spirit.