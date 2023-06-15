Frame curriculum, courses in accordance with NEP-2020: CUK VC to faculty members

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, asked the faculties of teaching departments of the varsity to frame the curriculum and courses under NEP-2020 that address the aspirations of the student community.

“CUK has to offer unique and distinctive courses to the students based on their learning ability. The university intends to enable the students to design their own courses under exit options and customize their learning experience based on their aptitude, interests, and career aspirations,” Prof. A Ravinder Nath, said while chairing the marathon NEP implementation committee meetings with the faculty members of the teaching departments, conducted on three consecutive days at the varsity.

“The CUK model curriculum shall encompass 40 to 50 per cent international dimension, 40 to 50 per cent national parity and 10 to 20 percent regional or local significance with university uniqueness which will also prepare students for the future.” He also discussed other academic issues and pedagogical strategies to be adopted for curriculum transition with all the participants.