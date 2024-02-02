Srinagar, Feb 2: The teaching community has applauded the recent decision of the J&K School Education Department (SED) to constitute a Screening Committee to review and scrutinise the objections received from the stakeholders regarding the revision of J&K School Education Gazetted service recruitment rules.

The teaching community believes that the groundbreaking decision is poised to redefine the landscape of education in the region.

Comprising seven members, the Screening Committee has been asked to furnish their specific recommendations to the Administrative Department within a month.

The members of the Screening Committee include the Director of School Education Kashmir and Director of School Education Jammu, Special Secretary SED, Director of Finance SED, Deputy Secretary SED, Joint Director Central SCERT J&K, and Chief Education Officer Bandipora.

The teaching community has welcomed this initiative and expressed optimism about their career progression.

After years of dedicated efforts to align the J&K School Education (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2010, with the present requirements and the vision of NEP-2020, the community sees this move as a transformative step towards addressing concerns related to recruitment and promotions.

J&K Lecturers Association Chairman, Mansoor Khan hailed the decision saying that the initiative was a great step taken by the SED.

“The recruitment and promotion of proficient and skilful teaching individuals have been the main concern, and the J&K School Education (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2023, should address the quality concerns in recruitments and promotions,” he said.

Khan hailed the proactive approach of the SED in holding repeated interactions with stakeholders to draft a comprehensive proposal.

“The proposal was then made public in September 2023 to receive objections and suggestions before finalisation, showcasing a commitment to transparency and inclusivity,” he said.

Khan said that the initiative was aimed at addressing the long-standing demand for redressal of stagnation at the +2 level and career progression and would also resolve the demand for time-bound promotions.

“As already proposed by the SED, the creation of the post of vice principal in schools will go a long way in strengthening the academic scenario in educational institutions, as currently, principals remain overburdened with academic and administrative affairs,” he said.

The SED had issued a circular in September calling for objections from stakeholders before placing the proposal for the upgradation of Jammu and Kashmir School Education (Gazetted) Recruitment Rules before the committee constituted vide Government Order No 1359-JK (GAD) of 2022.