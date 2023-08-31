FSFTI urges UGC to extend cut off date of admission for technical courses

Srinagar: Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions, All India (FSFTI) urged University Grants Commission (UGC) All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE), New Delhi to extend the cut -off date of admission for technical courses in all approved colleges to 30 October.

Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, FSFTI; President, Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) and Chairman, Aryans Group of Colleges, Rajpura, Near Chandigarh said that everyone are aware of the fact that floods in entire North India have affected everyone severely and students couldn't apply for various courses due to no connectivity with other states. Not only this, more than 300 roads remain disconnected with the other parts of the country for more than a month in Himachal, mentioned Kataria.

RS Munirathinam, Patron, FSFTI and Dr. KVK Rao, General Secretary, FSFTI said that the aspiring students from North East also could not apply for their dream courses due to disturbance in the region. “The curfew and non availability of internet was there for a long time in Manipur. Keeping all these facts in mind the last date for admission should be extended for 2 months at least,” they added.