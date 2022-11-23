Function held at Gandhi College Raipur

Srinagar: A function was held today at Gandhi Memorial College Raipur in Jammu. According to a press note the Gandhi Memorial College initiated series of presentations on private public cooperation in development of education in the state . The function was presided by Prof B L Zutshi , President of HESK.

In his presidential speech prof Zutshi highlighted the importance of public private cooperation.

He resented the impediments of the government in its initiatives in supplementing the private institutions.