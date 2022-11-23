Function held at Gandhi College Raipur

Srinagar: A function was held today at Gandhi Memorial College Raipur in Jammu. According to a press note the Gandhi Memorial College initiated series of presentations on private public cooperation in development of education in the state . The function was presided by Prof B L Zutshi , President of HESK.
In his presidential speech prof Zutshi highlighted the importance of public private cooperation.
He resented the impediments of the government in its initiatives in supplementing the private institutions.
He further stated that the great contribution of the private institutions in Kashmir and more particularly the G M college Srinagar Principal prof Talashi presented in-depth study on P P model and its viability further presentations were made by Prof Seema and Prof Hema .
Prof Ashok Aima former Vice chancellor Central University Jammu was the chief guest . Prof Aima gave detailed scenario of education and challenges of public private cooperation in J&K
The session was attended by EB members prominent citizens ,academicians and principals of schools in the vicinity who participated and deliberated on this important topic.