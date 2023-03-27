G-20 University Connect | CUK’s health centre holds de-stressing camp

In his speech, Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar, said, the health of mind and body is a sacred gift and that physical fitness and mental well-being are conditions to be achieved and maintained. He added that the aim of the camps like these is to provide basic quality healthcare services to students and staff.

Director Tulmulla campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool hailed the CUK health centre and IMHANS for organizing the camp.

Team of doctors including Dr. Obaid (Psychiatrist), Dr.Maqsood (Cl. Psychat) , psychologists Naziya, Iqra, Mehren, Medical Officers Dr.Sheeba Nazir and Dr. Abid Ahmad along with paramedics, Javaid Ali khan , Suhail Ahmad Rather ,Dr Samia ,Asmat Majeed and Jahangeera Parvaiz were present.

Many students and staff members were assessed, advised and counseled by the experts during the camp.