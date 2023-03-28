G-20 UNIVERSITY CONNECT, ENGAGING YOUNG MINDS | CUK, KU, IUST Vice Chancellors share dias to discuss ‘Climate Change and Future World Order’

Awantipora: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) in association with the University of Kashmir and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) jointly organised a panel discussion on “India’s G-20 Presidency: Climate Change and Future World Order,” at IUST campus here Tuesday under the aegis of G-20 University Connect, Engaging Young Minds.
The event provided a maiden platform to the Vice Chancellors of all the three universities including Prof. Neelofar Khan (Chief Guest), Vice Chancellor, University of Kashmir, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah (Co-patron), Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) and Prof. Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor Islamic University of Science and Technology (Patron) to share their thoughts and ideas about the topic and expressing willingness to collaborate with each other and share the resources and human resources wherever possible.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Kashmir, Prof Neelofer Hasan Khan stressed on the youth to shape their future and take part in such events through their innovations and by generating ideas through community outreach. IUST Vice Chancellor Prof. Shakil A. Ramshoo stressed on policy making being the base for shaping the future. He also spoke about raising the voice for climate change.
CUK Vice Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah talked about India’s presidential responsibility in the G20 for the ongoing year. He also spoke about India’s potential and agenda framing for collective leadership in the world.
CUK Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar praised the participation of three Vice Chancellors of the sister universities in Kashmir for coming together to take part in the celebrations of India’s G-20 presidency. Stressing on the collaboration towards engaging young minds, he focused on the sustainable development goals and shaping the future being one of the strong nations among the global powers. He informed that the CUK being one of the 75 universities identified for the G-20 university connect programmes has slated more than 35 programmes from 20th of March till 10th of April, when a major event is being conducted at SKICC, Srinagar.
All the three Vice Chancellors and Registrars unanimously agreed on making such events more frequent in the future and collaborating on many programmes that can help the youth from the universities to connect and create in line with NEP-2020.
The introduction to the G20 University Connect was given by Dr Abhiruchi Ojha, Incharge Nodal officer, from CUK. She informed the gathering about the importance and idea of G-20. IUST Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal proposed the vote of thanks.
Earlier, during the day, the panel discussion was started with the opening remarks on significance of G-20 and celebrations concerning University connect by Dr. Asifa Baba, the Dean- Students, IUST. Further, the panel discussion was presided by Prof Naseer Iqbal with an introduction to the importance of collaborative event on climate change. He also stressed on how the three universities of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir need to join hands and collaborate in organizing many such events in the near future with an objective under ‘engaging young minds’. The panel discussion was headed by the chairperson, Professor Fayaz Ahmad, Head of the Department, Environment Sciences from University of Kashmir giving an important note on having such discussion on key element under sustainable development goals. Dr. Yaqoob ul Hasasan, from the Central University of Kashmir, Ms. Shazana Andrabi from the IUST and Dr Mohammed Muslim from the University of Kashmir were the three panelists. Dr. Rumaan Bashir, In Charge Dean, School of Engineering and Technology moderated the session.