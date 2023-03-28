G-20 UNIVERSITY CONNECT, ENGAGING YOUNG MINDS | CUK, KU, IUST Vice Chancellors share dias to discuss ‘Climate Change and Future World Order’

CUK Registrar, Prof M Afzal Zargar praised the participation of three Vice Chancellors of the sister universities in Kashmir for coming together to take part in the celebrations of India’s G-20 presidency. Stressing on the collaboration towards engaging young minds, he focused on the sustainable development goals and shaping the future being one of the strong nations among the global powers. He informed that the CUK being one of the 75 universities identified for the G-20 university connect programmes has slated more than 35 programmes from 20th of March till 10th of April, when a major event is being conducted at SKICC, Srinagar.

All the three Vice Chancellors and Registrars unanimously agreed on making such events more frequent in the future and collaborating on many programmes that can help the youth from the universities to connect and create in line with NEP-2020.

The introduction to the G20 University Connect was given by Dr Abhiruchi Ojha, Incharge Nodal officer, from CUK. She informed the gathering about the importance and idea of G-20. IUST Registrar, Prof Naseer Iqbal proposed the vote of thanks.