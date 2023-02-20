G20 Presidency Campaign | IUST holds workshop on energy conservation, renewable energy

Srinagar: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Monday kick-started a G20 Presidency campaign with the inauguration of a workshop on Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy.

The workshop was organised by the Department of Electrical Engineering under the aegis of the Dean of Students.

A series of workshops, competitions, exhibitions and training programs are planned which are aimed at realising youth engagement to address global concerns highlighted under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals during India’s G20 Presidency.