G20 Presidency Campaign | IUST holds workshop on energy conservation, renewable energy

Srinagar: The Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) on Monday kick-started a G20 Presidency campaign with the inauguration of a workshop on Energy Conservation and Renewable Energy.
The workshop was organised by the Department of Electrical Engineering under the aegis of the Dean of Students.
A series of workshops, competitions, exhibitions and training programs are planned which are aimed at realising youth engagement to address global concerns highlighted under the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals during India’s G20 Presidency.
In his address the Vice Chancellor (VC) IUST Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo talked about the importance of harnessing renewable energy to mitigate climate change and stressed that it impacts all aspects of human activity.
He emphasised that it is a matter of the moment to prioritize developing and adopting sustainable technologies and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. He urged the youth to explore job opportunities in the renewable energy sector and said that at IUST’s Kalam Academy of Skill and Training, special courses would be instituted to impart training in the electric vehicles area, solar power generation among others as in the next decade around 10 million jobs are expected to be created in these sectors which would help our skilled youth to earn a decent living.
Experts, Prof Aijaz Ahmad (Electrical Engineering NIT Srinagar), Dr Danish Rafiq (National post-doctoral fellow, Electrical engineering IUST), and Dr A S Anees (Assistant Professor, Electrical Engineering IUST) through lectures and technical presentations on “Integrating variable Renewable energy challenges and solutions” and “Implementation of Renewable energy-based technologies for energy conservation” discussed energy conservation and gave an overview of Challenges in Indian Energy Security.
They emphasized the urgent need for cost-effective renewable energy sources, and said that increasing energy efficiency or reducing the use of non-renewable energy sources are two ways to accomplish energy conservation.
A quiz competition was also organized and the winners were felicitated with prizes.
The VC IUST complimented the organisers for the successful conduct of the workshop.