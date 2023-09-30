Gandhi Jayanti celebrations conclude in college

Udhampur: Literary club and department of Music, in collaboration with Heritage Club Government College for Women (GCW) Udhampur today organised a valedictory ceremony to mark the end of Gandhi Jayanti celebrations -a fortnightly series of programs organized with effect from September 12 to October 2.

The entire events during this period were convened under the theme ‘TRUTH AND NON VIOLENCE’ under the patronage of the Literary Club of the college.

The proceedings of the programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by officiating Principal of the college Prof. Kewal Kumar who was also the chief guest on this afternoon. Prof. Kewal Kumar, while addressing the audience, said that Truth and Non-violence are two cardinal principles of Gandhian thoughts. For Gandhiji, Truth is the relative truth of truthfulness in word and deed, and the absolute truth-the ultimate reality.