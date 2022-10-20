GATI project meet held, progress on deliverables reviewed

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer chaired a high-level meeting to further strategise smooth implementation of the Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI) pilot programme in the University.

Addressing Gender Self-Assessment Team (GSAT) members under the GATI programme launched by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Prof Nilofer said she is keen to see the important deliverables of the GATI programme, which aims to promote gender equity in science and technology, being achieved within the set timelines. Nodal officer at KU for GATI Pilot Programme, Dr Rabia Hamid, earlier highlighted the aims and objectives of the programme and also presented its work progress in the University.

Dean Research KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo also spoke about the programme and its objectives.