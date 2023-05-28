GDC Bla holds signature campaign to combat drug addiction

Baramulla: The Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Committee of Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla joined forces with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) units of the college to organise a series of activities aimed at raising awareness about drug addiction among youth and fostering a drug-free environment within the campus.

The witnessed active participation from students, faculty members, and staff, engaging in discussions and initiatives to combat drug abuse.

Dr Mir Irfanullah, convener of the Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Committee, extended a warm welcome to senior faculty members who volunteered for the noble cause.

On the occasion, Dr Irfanullah addressed a large gathering of students, shedding light on the adverse effects of drug abuse and urging them to reject drugs for the betterment of their lives, families, and society.

Professor Tariq A Chalko inaugurated the signature campaign against drugs and emphasized the dual approach of fighting drug addiction while showing compassion towards those involved.