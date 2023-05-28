GDC Bla holds signature campaign to combat drug addiction

Baramulla: The Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Committee of Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla joined forces with the National Service Scheme (NSS) and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) units of the college to organise a series of activities aimed at raising awareness about drug addiction among youth and fostering a drug-free environment within the campus.
The witnessed active participation from students, faculty members, and staff, engaging in discussions and initiatives to combat drug abuse.
Dr Mir Irfanullah, convener of the Drug De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Committee, extended a warm welcome to senior faculty members who volunteered for the noble cause.
On the occasion, Dr Irfanullah addressed a large gathering of students, shedding light on the adverse effects of drug abuse and urging them to reject drugs for the betterment of their lives, families, and society.
Professor Tariq A Chalko inaugurated the signature campaign against drugs and emphasized the dual approach of fighting drug addiction while showing compassion towards those involved.
He stressed the importance of proper de-addiction measures and integrating individuals back into society, rather than isolating them.
The signing of the pledge reinforced the commitment of the campus community to actively prevent and discourage drug addiction.
Subsequently, NSS volunteers and numerous students participated in a rally within the campus, brandishing vibrant placards bearing slogans on drug de-addiction and the significance of a drug-free society.
The rally covered various areas of the campus, attracting the attention of students, faculty, and staff members.
The event showcased the unity and determination of the campus community to combat drug addiction.
To deepen the understanding of drug addiction's psychological aspects and its impact on individuals and society, Dr Bilal Ahmad from the Department of Psychology delivered a comprehensive talk in front of the social science block.
He shed light on the neurological and physiological effects of drug abuse, debunking myths and misconceptions.
The collaborative efforts of the Drug De-Addiction Committee, NSS, and NCC units successfully underscored the importance of unity and collective action in combating drug addiction.
Later in her address, head department of Urdu Dr. Syed Masarat Geelani presented vote of thanks at the occasion and extended appreciation to the Drug De-Addiction Committee, NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, and all participants for their active involvement in the awareness program and signature campaign.
She reiterated the significance of collective effort in fighting drug addiction.