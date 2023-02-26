GDC Bla holds Teacher Development Programme

The programme was specifically curated for science teachers. Teachers from more than 60 government and private schools participated in the event.

Karima Anjum Royal Society of Chemistry resource person for the programme focused on the Pedagogical content knowledge (PCK), subject-specific pedagogy, and introduced different learning tools to the teachers including flashcards, word walls, Jamboards, padlet, tarsia, bingo game, information connecto, information of nearpod, dominoes, jigsaw puzzles, molymod kit, phet simulation.

The participants were demonstrated ways to conduct micro-scale experiments, requiring minimum chemicals and equipment and using simple low-cost objects available in the market.

The participants performed as many as eight experiments in less than an hour, making science learning easy, and joyful.

As part of the workshop, assignments were given to the participants to enhance their technology skills and prepare them for incorporating newness in their teaching practices.

The programme was coordinated by Dr Saleem Farooq, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Tantray and Tanveer Ahmad Lone, faculty members of the college.

The Chief Education Officer (CEO), Baramulla Chaman Lal Sharma was the Guest of Honour on the occasion.

Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Farooq Rather in his address stressed on the importance of continuous up-skilling in the teaching pedagogy in order to meet the societal demands.

In his address, Prof. Tariq Ahmad Chalkoo, besides highlighting the urgent need to work on capacity building of school teaching staff, gave an overview of the different skill programmes offered by the college in wake of implementation of NEP 2020.