GDC Srinagar holds PGRP

Srinagar: Government Dental College (GDC) Srinagar held its sixth Postgraduate Research Presentation (PGRP), highlighting studies and advancements in dental sciences.

The daylong event was held in the auditorium of GDC Hospital Srinagar. The research programme was inaugurated by Prof.(Dr.) Riyaz Farooq, Principal/Dean of the institution. He explained the importance and significance of holding of said research events from time to time in improving the standards of dental education and the dental treatments rendered to the patients.

The research presentation academic event was attended by Prof. (Dr.) Shabir Ahmad Shah, Medical Superintendent/Head Dental Materials, Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Mushtaq, Convener/Head Orthodontics, Prof.(Dr.) Aijaz Ahmad Shah, Head Oral Surgery, Prof.(Dr.) Sandeep Kour, Head Prosthodontics, Prof.(Dr.) Suhail Majid Jan, Head Periodontics , other HODs of the institution, faculty members, registrars and the PG scholars of the institution who participated in the said research event.