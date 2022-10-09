GHSS KHANYAR Celebrates Annual Day 2022

The Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Khanyar celebrated Annual Day 2022 in the school premises.
Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Dr. Tasaduq Hussain was the chief guest at the occasion.
In his address, DSEK expressed his satisfaction at the activities performed by the students during the function and appreciated their creativity, art and scientific temper as well.
He reiterated that GHSS Khanyar will always be the first priority for hosting events of the education department.
The function started with a school band wherein they welcomed the guests.
Students from department of Retail Management, Physics, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, Education, IT and CS displayed their working models and delivered their presentation to the guests regarding the same.
Crafts and Heritage Stalls installed during the function were appreciated by the dignitaries.
Arts and painting section was the limelight of the event where an exhibition of painting and calligraphy was up for display.
The IT department gave presentations about Web Software and other Visual Basic based Software as well.
At the occasion, the DSEK inaugurated a state of art Zoology laboratory, health club, Chemistry laboratory and renovated library as well.
The model exhibition was followed by a welcome address and welcome song presented by staff and students of GHSS Khanyar.
The students performed Medley, Rouf, Ladishah, and other programmes.
The sports department organised a special show for the guests. The DSEK and other officers participated in many games with students including Arm Wrestling and Hopscotch while the students gave a demonstration of Hoops Drill among many other programmes.
A book release function was also organised in which two books namely “Sustainable Tourism Principles” and “Contemporary Issues and Challenges in Business and Management”, authored by a staff member, Dr. Mateen,were released.