GHSS KHANYAR Celebrates Annual Day 2022

The Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) Khanyar celebrated Annual Day 2022 in the school premises.

Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Dr. Tasaduq Hussain was the chief guest at the occasion.

In his address, DSEK expressed his satisfaction at the activities performed by the students during the function and appreciated their creativity, art and scientific temper as well.

He reiterated that GHSS Khanyar will always be the first priority for hosting events of the education department.