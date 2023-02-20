GK IMPACT | Amid outcry BGSBU VC strips retired official of administrative, financial powers

Srinagar: Vice Chancellor Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) on Monday stripped a retired official of all administrative and financial powers.

Also, the VC BGSBU Prof Akbar Masood has also ordered an administrative reshuffle in the varsity to end the alleged monopoly of the officers in the administration.

As per an order issued by the Registrar BGSBU, the Dean Academic Affairs Prof Iqbal Parvez “is entrusted with only academic matters with no obligation to discharge any statutory financial or administrative duties.”

Besides, the varsity has also ordered that the committee constituted on January 25 of 2023 shall also deliberate upon the cases of career Advancement and promotion of non-teaching staff of the university.