GK IMPACT | KU revises 'mercy chance, division improvement' exam fee

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir (KU) authorities Wednesday revised the examination fee of "mercy chance, division improvement" in view of the concerns raised by the students.

The decision comes two days after Greater Kashmir reported that KU was charging Rs 2600 examination fee per paper, which the candidates had to deposit online through ‘debit cards, credit cards, Rupay card, and UPI’.

Greater Kashmir highlighted the plight of the students who had raised their concern that charging Rs 2600 per paper was “loot”.