GK INVESTIGATION | When it screams ‘blue-eyed’

Srinagar: The authorities at Amar Singh College have assigned multiple charges to a single assistant professor of the Botany Department to run the affairs of the institution.

The move has not only raised questions over distribution of work in the college but also added burden of additional assignment on the professor.

The college administration has over-burdened a single professor of the Botany Department by appointing him as warden of the college hostel, in-charge college guesthouse besides being incharge of academic arrangements, and incharge exams.

The professor is also appointed as Assistant Coordinator IGNOU and incharge NCC.