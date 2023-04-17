GK LOUNGE | “MET is on the move, experiencing a turn-around”

GK: With your experience and insight, where are we headed, post 2020, in school education, in particular?

MR: I wouldn’t over-buy into NEP 2020. For, proof of the pudding is in the eating. Much would depend on the implementation of it. Right from 1968, if not before, you have had so many of policy formulations, resolutions and Commissions. The 1986 Education Policy in particular that has led us thus far; and the National Curriculum Framework (NCF 2005). The new NCF under NEP is yet to arrive. That said, I’m inclined to look at NEP 2020 as a potentially “liberating document” on some of its basics—breaking barriers to freedom in education and mapping out pathways to a whole new agenda of change.

GK: How exactly would that happen?

MR: A core strength of NEP 2020 stems from a direct nexus it bears to the SDG (sustainable development goals) of securing “inclusive and equitable quality education and life-long learning opportunities for all”. An entire education system is sought to be restructured to be supportive of fostering learning, more than the content. Learning to learn to be a key factor.

GK: Would you elaborate?

MR: DAKAR Declaration of 2000 made at the World Education Forum, under the aegis of UNESCO. The ‘Education for All’ movement, the right of children, youth and adults to education and, by now universally acknowledged, four main goals of Education : Learning to know, Learning to be , Learning to do, and Learning to live together. Many countries, across the globe, may have done so well on these and other cores. But, the most important one of ‘learning to live together’, would seem to elude us. A single largest failure of education systems anywhere, as it were. You could perhaps have a different world view altogether if only the education systems were capable of delivering on that!

GK: On the right to education, how comfortably are we placed, now that the RTE Act is applicable here?

MR: On the right to, and rights in, education, J&K’s has been a trajectory better than many other parts of the country. A strong foundational and legal framework predicated on the Primary Education Act 1935, ‘Nayak Kashmir’ Vision (1944), Section 21 of the ( erstwhile) J&K Constitution, J&K Board of School Education Act (1975), J&K School Education Acts of 1984 and 2002, et al. The Central law — “ Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act” moves far beyond. Adds up so much of vigour, value and wisdom. From a ‘ legal right’, access to education becomes a ‘fundament right’ under the Constitution of India. And, flowing from that, a whole regime of rights, resources and supporting services.

GK: How far has it impacted the educational landscape?

MR: Not at all! The irony is four long years gone by since it was extended and the RTE Act is yet to come into force on ground. Reason: You have to have Rules under the Act to enable actual implementation. Shouldn’t four years be long enough for such Rules to have come up?

GK : Private Schools have, of late, been up in public discourse with contrarian views galore. Your take?

MR: Complementary, not Contrarian, should define the equation, in my estimation. Primacy of public education is there to stay. Nonetheless, private sector in Education is there for real, and in all its forms and manifestations— good, bad, ugly. On the whole, it aggregates to a value addition to the educational landscape. Recall J&K of 1990s when public education was on the brink of collapse. They sprang up as saviours, small and sporadic, doing their bit against heavy odds . The long and short of it is a considerable contribution they are making, on the whole.

GK: How w’d you account for an apparent unease in their relationship with the regulators?

MR: A communication deficit on either side. Let me try put it in perspective.You need an institutionalised reach-out to stakeholders, particularly educationists, teachers and researchers. There is no “School Education Advisory Board” in place even as it’s a mandatory requirement under law. Likewise, the “Board” as provided under J&K BoSE Act is yet to be reconstituted. The FFRC has never inducted any from academia or from the Private sector as such. The Private Schools’ share in enrollment hovers around 40--45 % of the total enrollment. And it’s on the ascend. How’s it, inspite of a record investment of capital, technology and other resources? It can’t be for nothing. Good if the Government were to scout for reasons. Why not commission a study? Never too late.