GMC Baramulla students rue lack of facilities

Baramulla: Resentment is brewing among the students of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla against the authorities over the lack of facilities in the medical college.
The students expressed their disappointment with the authorities over the non-functional hostel mess. The students claim that they have only been given false assurances by the authorities about providing them with the requisite facilities.
"Although the hostels were provided with modern infrastructure and facilities last year, the mess is yet to be made functional at both boys' and girls' hostels," the students complained.
They said the interior works in the kitchen and dining hall have been completed months back but the students are left with no choice but to receive food from outside the hostel at exorbitant rates and eat it in their rooms.
"This is particularly inconvenient for girl students who have to come out of the hostel premises during the night," the students said.
Surprisingly, the girls' hostels are without fencing due to which the locals and outside people have full access to the college premises, especially around the premises of the girls' hostel.
"The girl students feel very uncomfortable and are always worried due to outside people roaming around the premises of hostels," the students said.
The students said the GMC authorities are yet to make the audio-visual system functional in classrooms due to which many students end up skipping their classes daily due to unavailability of mikes.
The students said they have put forth their grievances before the Principal of GMC Baramulla a number of times but no heed was paid to the pleas and genuine grievances raised by the students.
"The authorities should immediately provide fencing around the premises of the girls' hostel and also make the hostel mess functional for the students," the students said.
Principal GMC Baramulla Dr. Ruby Reshi when contacted put the blame on students saying that the students were asked to submit their menu as per their choice.
"They delayed it and then I asked them to submit it so that a contractor will be hired to provide the mess service as per the choice of students," she said.
About the lack of fencing, Principal GMC Baramulla said the issue was pending due to a lack of funds. "But all the issues will be taken care of and resolved within 10 to 15 days," she said.
Deputy General Manager JKPCC Baramulla division Muhammad Ayub Dar, when contacted, said they have completed the hostel mess in winter as the GMC authorities claimed to make it functional for students.
"We have completed the work on it and even installed the grills on the windows which were beyond the allotment but they have not made it functional," he said.
About the fencing around the girls' hostel, he said the fencing was not allotted to JKPCC as it was to be done in phase II of work.
"The GMC authorities conveyed to us that they will get it done through the R&B department," he said.