GMC Baramulla students rue lack of facilities

Baramulla: Resentment is brewing among the students of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla against the authorities over the lack of facilities in the medical college.

The students expressed their disappointment with the authorities over the non-functional hostel mess. The students claim that they have only been given false assurances by the authorities about providing them with the requisite facilities.

"Although the hostels were provided with modern infrastructure and facilities last year, the mess is yet to be made functional at both boys' and girls' hostels," the students complained.

They said the interior works in the kitchen and dining hall have been completed months back but the students are left with no choice but to receive food from outside the hostel at exorbitant rates and eat it in their rooms.