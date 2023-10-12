GMS Onagam gifts books to students

Bandipora: Government Girls Middle School Onagam in Bandipora gifted over sixty students with pocket dictionaries, books, and children's magazines. The initiative was well-received and commended by the Chief Education Officer Bandipora, Mohammad Amin Being, who presided over the simple function.

Headmaster Javaid Jawad revealed that the pocket dictionaries were distributed to all students studying in classes 6th, 7th, and 8th.

These particular students mostly come from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and often struggle with lack of resources. The pocket dictionaries were given to them to help them overcome this obstacle and succeed in their academic pursuits.

In addition to the pocket dictionaries, the school also gifted books and monthly children's magazines called Bachon Key Duniya to the students. This was done with the aim of inculcating a literary taste among them and encouraging their love for reading.