GMS Onagam gifts books to students
Bandipora: Government Girls Middle School Onagam in Bandipora gifted over sixty students with pocket dictionaries, books, and children's magazines. The initiative was well-received and commended by the Chief Education Officer Bandipora, Mohammad Amin Being, who presided over the simple function.
Headmaster Javaid Jawad revealed that the pocket dictionaries were distributed to all students studying in classes 6th, 7th, and 8th.
These particular students mostly come from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families and often struggle with lack of resources. The pocket dictionaries were given to them to help them overcome this obstacle and succeed in their academic pursuits.
In addition to the pocket dictionaries, the school also gifted books and monthly children's magazines called Bachon Key Duniya to the students. This was done with the aim of inculcating a literary taste among them and encouraging their love for reading.
The function was a simple yet heartwarming affair, with the students receiving their gifts with beaming smiles. The school has initiated many out of box programmes to prepare the students to face the emerging challenges in the future.
The Chief Education Officer, Mohammad Amin Being, commended the headmaster for his novel approach and initiatives in helping the students. He expressed his hope that more schools would follow suit and make similar efforts to support underprivileged students.
"The initiative taken by Government Girls Middle School Onagam is an excellent example of how even small efforts can go a long way in uplifting the lives of students and encouraging their academic achievements", Beigh said.