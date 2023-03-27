Government Middle School Kanbathi | 109 students being accommodated in 2 classrooms

Bandipora: One hundred and nine students of Government Middle School Kanbathi in Bandipora district are being accommodated in just two classrooms.
Abdul Shafeeq, a concerned parent said, "The school has only three rooms in which one is for the use of the office. The rest two rooms to accommodate 109 students of eight classes.”
"This is an unacceptable situation. It is high time that the concerned authorities wake up and take immediate action to address this issue," he said. Similar views were shared by some other parents.
They added that the lack of space has resulted in "severe decline in the quality of education and the students are unable to concentre or focus.
The villagers urged the government to provide the required infrastructure including a prop school building so that their children will not remain illiterate.
The school officials said they had made attempts to divide the classrooms into smaller sections to help accommodate the students, but it did not work.
Sherish Shafi, an 8th standard student, has appealed for help. She explained, "The lack of space has badly affected our learning in the school. Please help us and provide us with more classrooms or a new building."
The students and parents appealed to the concerned authorities to look into the matter and resolve their genuine grievances as soon as possible. Repeated attempts for two days to bring it into the notice of CEO Bandipora Abdul Majid Malik bore no fruit as he did not respond to repeated calls and text messages for this report.