Government Middle School Kanbathi | 109 students being accommodated in 2 classrooms

Bandipora: One hundred and nine students of Government Middle School Kanbathi in Bandipora district are being accommodated in just two classrooms.

Abdul Shafeeq, a concerned parent said, "The school has only three rooms in which one is for the use of the office. The rest two rooms to accommodate 109 students of eight classes.”

"This is an unacceptable situation. It is high time that the concerned authorities wake up and take immediate action to address this issue," he said. Similar views were shared by some other parents.