Government Primary School Nagbal Panzath renamed after slain ASI

Srinagar: In order to honour the supreme sacrifice offered by the valiant warrior ASI Abdul Rashid Shah son of Gull Mohammad Shah resident of Panzath, Wanpora while fighting with terrorists at Mehandi Kadal Anantnag on 28 August 2017, Government Primary School Nagbal Panzath is dedicated in the name of martyr Abdul Rashid Shah.

ZEO Qazigund, Headmaster of the school, Auqaf committee members, SHO PS Qazigund with other officers and officials of district administration, Kulgam Police and family of martyr were present on the occasion. Besides the students of the said institute performed patriotic songs in memory of the said martyr.